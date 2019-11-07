Brimfield Police seeking to identify pair of adults that approached young child.

BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are continuing to investigate after learning that two adults had approached a young child on Thursday.
Brimfield Police officials tell us that a Hispanic male operating a dark-colored Chrysler Town and Country pulled over in the area of Washington and Kings Bridge Roads and asked a child about selling chickens.
The driver and the passenger, a Hispanic female, are described as being 35-40 years of age.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Brimfield Police Department at 413-245-3442 or the New Braintree Dispatch Center 413-245-7222.
