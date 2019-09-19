Brimfield Police warning residents of alleged imposter census worker.

BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Brimfield are cautioning residents of an individual that may be posing as a census worker.
Brimfield Police officials say that they have received reports of an individual that's been going door-to-door and identifying themselves as a census worker.
We're told that if someone claiming to be a census worker comes to your door, you are advised to request to see their ID card.
If they cannot provide an identification card, residents are asked to tell that alleged census worker to leave.
Officials have not yet been able to confirm if the individual in question is indeed a census worker.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Brimfield Police Department at 413-245-7222.
