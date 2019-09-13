BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Health officials in Brimfield are taking precautions after Eastern Equine Encephilitis was found in mosquitoes in town.
The Department of Public Health announced today that aerial sprays will be done to help lower the risk of getting the disease.
Those samples from the mosquitos were collected yesterday, and today, health officials are warning community members about being outside.
"A lot of bug spray and not really going out as much," local resident Tony Sacco tells us.
Father of four Tony Sacco knows first-hand how Eastern Equine Encephilitis is affecting the community in Brimfield.
"The kids' sports and things have been canceled. Practices have been moved, so it's really scary. We were actually going to go kayaking tomorrow night and that got canceled," stated Sacco.
Health officials found EEE in two mosquito pools in Brimfield.
Brimfield's risk level was raised to 'high' a couple weeks ago when a horse in nearby Brookfield tested positive for EEE.
"It's really terrifying that it's here," explained Wilbraham resident Mikaila Depin.
Western Mass News spoke with a college student who says her friends are worried.
"My whole team has been talking about it, about how scared they are all going to get it. When one teammate got a mosquito bite, she was telling everyone she was going to die," said local college student Jasmine Jones.
Health officials are taking the mosquito born disease seriously, areal spraying dozens of communities.
On Monday Brimfield, Palmer, and Ware will be sprayed.
"My family is kind of shooken up about it, because, as you can imagine, it is really scary, but we are, like, scared to go outside. We always have to spray on bug spray," noted.
Authorities say areal spraying helps lower the risk of EEE.
However, it does not eliminate it completely.
"It will help. I know other towns, like Worcester, has done it. It definitely will help, but I also think it could give a false sense of security. They are still there, so you still have to be careful," added.
Health officials say areal sprays will start at 7 p.m. and last till 4:30 in the morning.
They are still warning people to reschedule outdoor activities and always wear bug spray.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.