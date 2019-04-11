Brimfield woman taken to hospital after being struck by log.

BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Brimfield woman is in the hospital recovering after being struck by a log Thursday evening.
Brimfield Chief of Police Charles Kuss tells us that officers were called to 65 Holland Road around 5:15 p.m. for a report of a woman that had been struck by either a log or a tree and was, reportedly, injured.
When officers arrived on scene, they located the property owner, a woman in her forties, on the back section of the property, suffering from injuries she sustained after being struck by a large log.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that the woman was clearing and trimming trees on her property.
According to Chief Kuss, the area where she was working happened to be in the vicinity where a tornado touched down approximately eight years ago.
While operating a tractor, the woman was riding by a tall tree when, all of a sudden, a large log, which was measured at eight to ten inches in diameter and about six to eight feet long, became dislodged from a tree that was filled with debris believed to be from the previous tornado.
The log fell and struck the woman in the back as she was riding.
Other people were home at the time the incident took place and immediately called 911.
How the log became loose is still undetermined.
Chief Kuss adds that the woman was conscious and alert when they arrived, and, after being evaluated by paramedics, was taken via Lifelight to UMass-Worcester Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
This incident remains under investigation by the Brimfield Police Department.
