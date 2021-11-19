MGM brit floyd.jpg

Brit Floyd performance

Photo credit: MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Brit Floyd "The World's Greatest Pink Floyd Show," is coming to Symphony Hall April 14, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

Brit Floyd has performed more than 1,000 shows since launching in Liverpool, England in January 2011 across Europe, North America, South America and the Middle East.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.