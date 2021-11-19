SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Brit Floyd "The World's Greatest Pink Floyd Show," is coming to Symphony Hall April 14, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.
Brit Floyd has performed more than 1,000 shows since launching in Liverpool, England in January 2011 across Europe, North America, South America and the Middle East.
