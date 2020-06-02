BROCKTON, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Tensions between police officers and protests are nearing their breaking point across the state.
The standoff at the Brockton Police Headquarters came to a head around 8:30 Tuesday night when someone from the crowd threw a lit-firework at the police.
Officers responded with tear gas canisters and pepper spray to disperse the group.
State police and members of the national guard were called in to assist.
State police are now requesting more manpower to assist with the civil unrest in the city.
