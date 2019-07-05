SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Feet of water had to be cleaned up inside one Springfield school on Friday.
Springfield Fire Capt. Brian Tetreault said that firefighters were called to Central High School around 9 a.m. Friday for a "significant water leak."
Approximately three feet of water leaked out of the school's pool, which caused a pipe for the pool's pump in the basement to break due to a a pressure problem.
Tetreault added that the basement then became flooded with about 10 feet of water.
Members of Springfield Fire and the city's Department of Public Works pumped the water out of the basement.
City officials are now working to assess any damage.
