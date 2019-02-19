SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The traffic lights haven't been working for days at one Springfield intersection and some said that it's making for a dangerous commute.
Springfield Police told Western Mass News that there was a two car crash Thursday night with one of the cars crashing into the traffic light control box at the intersection of Breckwood Boulevard and Boston Road.
Nearby business owners told us that these lights haven't been working since then and there's been many close-call accidents.
They said that the issue happening is that several people aren't stopping at the stop signs that have been placed.
Fortunata Taveras is the co-owner of the Fortuna dealership near the intersection and said that she would like to see the city take more action to keep everyone safe.
"They should have somebody in the morning when the traffic's heavy and also when the children get out of school in the afternoon. They should have somebody there," Taveras noted.
Springfield Police told us that if someone is caught driving through the blinking red light or stop sign, it is a $105 fine.
We have reached out to the city's Department of Public Works to find out when the lights are expected to be fixed, but we have not yet heard back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.