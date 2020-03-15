STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was arrested Tuesday following a traffic stop in the town of Sturbridge.
According to Sturbridge Police officials, Officer Garrett Danna conducted a traffic stop of a motor vehicle for a marked lanes violation.
While speaking with the occupants in the vehicle, Officer Danna "observed evidence of suspicious drug activity".
A 31-year-old Brookfield man was arrested as a result of the investigation and was charged with possession of a Class A substance (heroin).
He was arraigned on Wednesday in Dudley District Court.
