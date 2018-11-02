Brookside Road in Orange reopened after car takes out telephone pole.

ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have reopened up Brookside Road after a car took out a telephone pole last night.
Orange Fire Department officials tell us that they were dispatched to 32 Brookside Road at 7:40 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a motor vehicle crash with wires down, as well as possible entrapment.
When they arrived on scene, officials observed that a car had managed to strike a telephone and had knocked it down.
Thankfully, the jaws of life was not used, and the driver was transported to the hospital for unspecified injuries.
The National Grid was called in to replace the pole, prompting officials to shut down Brookside Road from Marjorie to Lois Streets so that crews could work more efficiently.
Officials have not stated if the driver is being charged with anything or if speed and/or alcohol played a factor in the accident.
The road was reopened at 7 a.m. on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.