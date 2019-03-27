SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A man in West Springfield is left with serious burns after some kind of explosion on Tuesday.
Officials say that man was pouring a flammable liquid on a fire outside when his clothes caught on fire.
Paul Buteau tells Western Mass News his brother Danny was cleaning up the grill and he was working on his motorcycle.
Investigators say a man poured some type of flammable liquid onto a fire causing it to explode.
Chief Bill Flaherty of the West Springfield Fire Department said, "he was pouring a flammable to an outdoor fire pit and it flashed back and started his clothing on fire".
Buteau says he was shocked when he got home and learned that his brother was the one who got hurt.
One witness who spoke to Western Mass News says they saw someone running across a field and a neighbor rushing in to help, "he was still engulfed in flame and someone from the business on the other side came running across with a fire extinguished and doused him down".
Buteau says his brothers recovery will be long and hard, 60 to 80 percent of his body is burned and he's in a medically induced coma after being flown to Boston for treatment.
In the meantime the Fire Marshal is working to identify the flammable liquid that cause the fire to flare up.
