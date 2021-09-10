WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Nearly 3,000 lives were lost on September 11, 2001 during the terrorist attacks.
“He was just a kind soul. He had a wonderful disposition and a smile that lit up any room he was in,” said Matthew Trant.
On the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, we remember the lives lost. Matthew Trant remembered his brother, Daniel.
“Dan was a 40-year-old bond trader who worked at Cantor Fitzgerald in the north tower,” Trant explained.
A gifted athlete at Westfield High School, Daniel went on to Clark University and was drafted by the Boston Celtics in 1984.
“He was a terrific husband and father. He was never happier when he was mentoring and coaching little kids, except unless he was entertaining people with stories and songs over the occasional pint,” Trant added.
Matthew remembered speaking with his brother the day before the terrorist attacks.
“He took the train into his office, as he always did, and we never got any word from Dan. Apparently, he called and left a voicemail at his house, but his wife was not there at the time,” Trant noted.
The next day, family put up posters with Daniel’s picture and contact information all over the city in hopes of finding him.
“It was a grueling couple of days and that night, the 12th, when we realized if we haven’t heard anything by now, it’s pretty grim,” Trant explained.
He was never found - one of thousands of victims on that fateful day.
“He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Trant said.
Matthew holds on to memories of his brother and tries to focus on the good.
“The people coming together, the people supporting one another. There was just a sense of kindness and unity in our country that we all will remember,” Trant said.
On the anniversary of the tragic day, Matthew hopes we don’t forget what happened.
“The threat that brought on 9/11, with the ideology and hatred towards our country that caused that to happen, that still goes on and I really hope and pray we are going to remember those lessons,” Trant explained.
