BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Boston Bruins won in a dominant four to one victory against the Washington Capitals in game four of the playoff series.

Boston now leads the series three to one. The Bruins commanded the ice with 37 shots on goal, over twice as many as the capitals' 17. These two teams will meet again in Washington on Sunday, a Boston win secures their advancement to the next round of the Stanley Cup playoffs

Tonight's game provided excitement for many Boston Bruins fans who got to make their way back to the TD Garden for the first time in nearly two years, cheering on their favorite team.

Western Mass News spoke with fans who've waited a long time to get to this point. Fans completely decked out in Bruins gear made their way inside the TD Garden here in Boston for game four of the seven-game series against the Washington Capitals. A series these fans have been desperately waiting to attend for a long time.

"Been looking forward to going to a playoff game all season, been to like four or five," a fan said.

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing these die-hard fans away from the arena for over a year now, and now getting the green light, fans said it is a relief to make their way inside again.

"The atmosphere, just to get back to the normality. It's going to be great to see it live, to see the fans, cheer on the Bruins," a fan said.

With ticket sales ranging from around 376 dollars to nearly 700 dollars for game four, one season ticket holder says every penny was worth the price, especially after thinking she wouldn't be able to cheer on her favorite team this year.

"We've had season tickets since 2009...honestly, even when they gave us the opportunity, we were kind of on the fence, but now that we're vaccinated, we're like let's do it, we got to go!" fan Samantha Aylward said.

Aylward told Western Mass News this year hasn't been easy, to say the least, and shared how grateful she is to be back inside the garden.

"It's a blessing, to think about what we've been through as a country, as a world, it's great to see people back together, sharing the love for the same thing," Aylward said.