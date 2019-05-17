WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Isn't it nice to be a fan of the professional sports teams in the Bay State?
The Boston Bruins is the most recent squad to find success, sweeping the Carolina Hurricanes and are now bound for the Stanley Cup finals.
Bruins fans are feeling confident in their team. They’re also looking fresh in some new gear.
The Bruins are your NHL Eastern Conference champions, which means you...yes, you...your wardrobe is out of date.
Black and gold were the colors Friday after the Bruins secured a spot Thursday night in their third Stanley Cup finals this decade.
“They're running high. Just to see the Red Sox, Patriots, and Bruins make it to the championship, it's something unbelievable to witness," said Andrew Belliveau.
Dick’s Sporting Goods told Western Mass News once the Bruins won, they began preps to open early, like usual, so fans could get some new swag.
Belliveau is one of them and he knows the early bird gets the worm.
"Wake up early go get the gear...rock it. [Wear it over to Elms College to show it off] Exactly, gotta be jealous of the friends who didn't want to wake up early," Belliveay added.
Hats, shirts, hoodies, and towels, even signs that tease ahead to the first two games at the 'Gahden', which the Bruins must defend.
Jason Douglas is also a big Bs fan. He's loading up for the full family.
"I'm grabbing a hat, a shirt, couple items for the kids and wife," Douglas said.
Sharon Duchesne was also an early arrival. She said her kid needed some new gear and the choices were endless.
"Buying the shirts and hats and stuff for my son. [Pretty good selection?] They had an awesome selection," said Duchesne.
Fresh black and gold clothes for a team that's going to be fresh when the puck eventually drops in this series. It's not expected to start for at least another week.
However, Bruins fans are confident they'll be back at the store for another round of championship gear when that wraps up.
"I think the four games. [Another clean sweep?] I think so," Duchesne added.
Douglas said, "I'll say Bruins in six."
"Bruins in four," Belliveau noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.