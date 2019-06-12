BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Boston Bruins came up short in their quest for the Stanley Cup.
The Bruins were in the driver's seat, hosting the St. Louis Blues at the Garden for the decisive Game Seven.
However, it just wasn't going to be Boston's night.
In the first period, St. Louis put up not one, but two goals, and that turned out to be more than enough for Blues' goalie Jordan Binnington.
The Blues went on to win the game and the Stanley Cup with a four to one victory over Boston.
Binnington was the story of the game.
He stopped twelve shots in the first period and twenty-nine of thirty shots overall.
Not the outcome Bruins fans wanted, but the fact that the Bruins made it this far has many Boston fans celebrating regardless.
"I'm hoping that Stanley Cup is won in boston, by Boston fans, so I can go to that parade," Buffalo Wild Wings bartender Jay Torres tells us.
Jay Torres is a bartender at Buffalo Wild Wings in Chicopee, but, if you ask him, he's simply known the biggest Bruins fan in the restaurant tonight.
Jay tells Western Mass News that one of the coolest moments of his life is being able to see the Stanley Cup in person years ago, but he's hoping that that wasn't the last time.
"Our players are insane players. They play like no other teams I have seen ever. I mean, the hearts that the Bruins have, specifically in this, is ridiculous. They go all out. Look at Zdeno Chara. He's playing with a fractured jaw right now. That is the kind of captain we need on our team," continued Torres.
Fans we spoke with tonight say that everything is on the line, making fans, like Zachary Kotfila, nervous, but excited.
"I think everybody here thinks they're going to win, so it's really one of those all-or-nothing nights. They got to do it or we're going to be walking home mad," says Kotfila.
Bruins fans say that, while they are hoping they win tonight, they are proud to be a Boston sports fan.
"They're the city of champions. They know that in their head, and they go out there taking the ice knowing they have the pressure of the fans wanting them to win every, single time, and they have everybody rooting for them," stated Kotfila.
All the fans we spoke with say it's Boston sports that will always unite New England.
"Everybody knows us around the country as one of the greatest sports cities to be established, and it seems, any sport that we're in, Boston is always going to be on top. You have a great fan base, great environment to play in, so that's why I've been a fan my whole life," Belchertown resident Daniel Godbout tells us.
