BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Boston Bruins have battled it out against the Washington Capitals in game four of the seven-game series. The Bruins lead the series 2-1, looking to get snatch another victory Friday. Western Mass News spoke with Bruins fans who couldn't more excited making their way inside.
The bruins versus the Washington Capitals was game four of the first-round playoff series. The B’s leading the capitols 2-1 in the seven-game series, looking to make it 3-1 by the end of Friday. Many fans decked out in Bruins gear told Western Mass News it feels incredible to be out and about, and even better, finally make their way back inside the TD Garden for the first time in a while. A couple of fans already winning, at least the tickets.
"We actually just won them, by spare chance, I won them on Facebook, kind of by luck of the draw so," a fan said.
These fans also said just being back here is another plus.
"The atmosphere, just to get back to the normality. It's going to be great to see it live, to see the fans, cheer on the bruins and hopefully, we take that 3-1 lead," fans said.
Though many of these Bruins fans are making their way inside, others are still awaiting the go-ahead, as the Commonwealth is expected to bring back all of its fans inside these venues like the TD Garden, a week from Saturday.
