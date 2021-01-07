BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron will be swapping out the 'A' on his jersey for a 'C' when he takes the ice this season.
The team announced Thursday that Bergeron has been named the team's 20th captain.
"For 16 seasons we have all watched Patrice grow not only into an elite player but also a tremendous leader. Patrice represents the Bruins organization and our fans with integrity, determination and class. On and off the ice he embodies what it means to be a Bruin, and we couldn't be prouder that he will lead our team as Captain," said Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy in a statement.
The legacy continues.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/t76NqIcoQd— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 7, 2021
Bergeron, who joined the team in 2003, replaces Zdeno Chara as captain after Chara left the team late last month and signed with the Washington Capitals.
Bergeron enters his 17th season with the Bruins and currently ranks third in team history in games played (1,089) and game-winning goals (67), fifth in goals (352) and assists (517), and sixth in points (869). He also ranks third in games played (149), playoff points (111), and playoff assists (69), and fourth in playoff goals (42).
