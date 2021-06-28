(WGGB/WSHM)--Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak announced the death of his infant son early Monday morning.
In a post on his Instagram page, the star hockey player says his son Viggo Rohl Pastrnak passed away just six days after his birth. "We have an Angel watching over us and we call him SON," writes Pastrnak. "You will be loved FOREVER."
Pastrnak ends the caption writing, "Please respect our privacy as we are going through these heartbreaking times."
David Pastrnak and his girlfriend Rebecca Rohlsson announced they were expecting a baby back in January of 2021. Shortly after the announcement, NESN nicknamed him #BabyPasta.
Viggo Rohl Pastrnak was born on June 17th and passed away on June 23rd. He was Pastrnak's first child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.