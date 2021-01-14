SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After completing a pandemic-shortened season last year, the Boston Bruins are back in action for their season opener Thursday night against the New Jersey Devils. But the team is looking a little different this season.
It is an exciting time for all of the Bruins fans out there, and though the roster is looking pretty different this year, with a younger lineup and former star captain Zdeno Chára has gone, the team is still looking to go far this season.
Though Boston will be starting its season without its top goal scorer from last year, David Pastrnak, who is dealing with a hip injury, the team will compete with a combination of experience and new faces on the ice.
Returning Thursday night is star winger Brad Marchand, who underwent a procedure to fix a sports hernia during the offseason. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said he fully expects Marchand to be available Thursday night, even though it will be a game-time decision.
Marchand told Western Mass News, earlier on Thursday, that having to play in a bubble last season amid the pandemic was the real rude-awakening. He added that going through that previous experience, he envisioned Wednesday night's environment could look and feel different.
"After going through all of that, everything that we have to do, [and] the protocols, everything is easy now. They're expected, and we're used to them," Marchand said. "I think the only difference is maybe the crowd, but again, we got a look at that in the bubble, and you get used to it pretty quickly."
Marchand told Western Mass News it could be the teams who didn't experience the bubble who will see the difference. This experience includes no fans cheering after scoring a goal and the excitement they bring.
He added that although he misses the crowd, once the puck drops, he expects himself and his teammates to lock in and take care of business on the ice.
He also said it could be interesting to see how this team will mesh with new, younger players in the black and yellow uniforms. The puck drops at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Warrior Ice Arena in New Jersey.
