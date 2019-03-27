GILL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --- Several surrounding towns were called to Gill Wednesday afternoon to help put out a brush fire that had gotten out of control and destroyed a barn.
Gill Fire Chief Gene Beaubien tells us that firefighters were called to North Cross Road just before 4:00 p.m. for a report of a shed fire behind a house.
Chief Beaubien immediately sounded a first alarm due to the high winds and an unspecified with the water supply.
The Turner Falls Fire Chief was the first one to arrive on scene.
Chief Beaubien states that a brush fire, that began on the edge of North Cross Road, had spread quickly, burning through approximately two acres of brush and began heading north.
The brush fire managed to reach an area barn, located at the Gill-Bernardston line.
North Cross Road was shut down from Turner Falls Road in Bernardston to Boyle Road in Gill as firefighters worked to put out the brush and barn fires.
Fire crews were able to douse the flames, but, the damage had already been done.
Chief Beaubien says that the first floor of the barn sustained extensive water damage, adding that the barn was "totally destroyed" and declared it a total loss.
Although no injuries were reported, one firefighter was checked by medical officials for heat exhaustion.
Bernardston, Erving, Greenfield, Montague, and Deerfield Fire Departments, as well as Shelburne Center, were all called in to assist, all providing either a tanker, a brush truck or an engine.
An AMR ambulance was also on scene.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Orange Fire Department reported multiple brush fires in the Franklin County area. They say with the wind it’s very easy for a brush fire to quickly get out of control.
They’re reminding folks to get a permit from their department and call on the day they wish to burn to make sure burning is allowed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.