SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters in Springfield are working to put out a brush fire.
Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that crews were called to a solar field near Progress Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Crews arrived to find the grass around the solar panels on fire.
Piemonte noted that about 80 percent of the four acre fire has been contained and crews continue to hit hot spots.
No injuries have been reported.
