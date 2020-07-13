LENOX, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of scores of events in Massachusetts, especially those involving gatherings of thousands of people.
It includes the Tanglewood summer concert series.
Tanglewood is the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, drawing tens of thousands to the Berkshires every summer.
However, in May, the BSO cancelled the 2020 Tanglewood summer concert series due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, the BOS has created the Tanglewood 2020 online festival - online video and audio streams of archival performances and newly created material.
"Making sure that we continue to connect with our audiences, we continue to engage our musicians and artists, that we continue to take care of stuff and our orchestra to the best of our ability in an impossible environment," said BSO President and CEO Mark Volpe.
Audiences will have to pay to stream some of that content, either single performances or in packages. Other offerings will be free.
"It's Yoyo Ma, Manny Ax, Josh Bell, Gil Shaham. Some of our content is with the BSO chamber groups. All that will be up to a full week. We're going to debut it all Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, our normal times - 8, 8:30, and 2:30 Sunday matinees. Sunday will be free because it features the entire orchestra and some incredible archival performances," Volpe explained.
In addition to the Tanglewood online festival, the BSO's online presence includes Pops at Home. Volpe said they've reached 10 million people around the world, more than the BSO has ever reached before.
Volpe hopes that the Tanglewood 2020 online festival helps fill a void for musicians, artists, and the audience.
"It's not going to be as powerful as the first time we're able to all be together in the same space, listening to music and listening to artists, but it will have it's own sense of power," Volpe noted.
You can still visit Tanglewood and walk the grounds. You must make a reservation to do so. For more information on that and the Tanglewood 2020 online festival, CLICK HERE.
You can watch or listen to Dave's entire conversation with Volpe on the Even Better Western Mass podcast.
