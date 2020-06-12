GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A Buckland man was arrested for possession of a loaded firearm while under the influence among other charges, according to Mary Carey, communications director for the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.
Zachary M. Taylor, 19, of Buckland, was arrested on a Greenfield District Court warrant charging him with possession of a loaded firearm while under the influence, disorderly conduct and possession of alcohol under the age of 21 in connection with a June 4 incident in Hawley, she said in a statement.
That incident was sparked after law enforcement learned of “alarming” social media posts allegedly made by Taylor, she said.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to this, including the Massachusetts State Police.
Taylor was arraigned from the Franklin County Jail and House of Correction and was released on conditions to not consume alcohol, he must wear an alcohol monitoring device, undergo a mental health evaluation and not possess firearms of any kind, she said.
He is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Sept. 8, she said.
Firearms and ammunition seized at Taylor's residence include a loaded Mossberg 20-gauge shotgun (500 CR), loaded Springfield .22 model 87A, three rounds of 20-gauge Remington shotgun shells, three boxes of .22 LR ammunition and 94 rounds of .22 LR ammunition, Carey said.
