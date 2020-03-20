GREENFIELDFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A healthcare center in Greenfield, Buckley HealthCare Center located on 95 Laurel Street has confirmed that four patients have tested positive for COVID-19.
This was announced by the Regional Vice President of NHC Northeastern Region, Allison Burwin on Friday, March 20 that each of these patients has been isolated when symptoms started to occur to prevent the virus from spreading.
Burwin also said that the center will continue to work with Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services (CMS), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local health departments to isolate this situation and mitigate any future problems from continuing.
There is no word at this moment the current conditions for each of these patients.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
