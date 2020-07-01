WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many cities and towns across the state have finalized their budgets for the fiscal year of 2021, making adjustments amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Western Mass News has found cuts are being made to some school districts - as the Massachusetts Teachers Association said that educators are needed more than ever.
The mayor of Westfield said, considering the pandemic, there were a lot fewer cuts to the budget than originally thought.
During budget discussions for 2021 in the City of Westfield, many eyes were on education funding.
"In our case, our city budget...is like $140 million, and our school budget is more than half of the city budget," said Westfield Mayor Don Humason.
Mayor Humason told Western Mass News and said that since the state has not finalized local aid amounts, Westfield had to make some cuts.
"We were able to reduce the number of cuts that were originally proposed, that we were going to have to ask for. We originally thought it was going to be a $4 million cut on the school side," he said. "In the end, we were able probably to do closer to a million and a half to $2 million in cuts and use $1.5 million in free cash out of the city's CIE."
According to the Westfield Education Association, that means 26 school positions will be lost. That could range from teachers, retirees whose positions won't be refilled, and even supervisors.
Many towns and cities across the state are facing similar financial struggles.
According to the most recent data from the Massachusetts Teachers Association (MTA) in western Mass:
Pittsfield is facing the loss of 140 positions
31 in Hampden-Wilbraham
20 in Holyoke
13 in West Springfield
The MTA president, Mary Merrienajimy said when kids return to school in the fall, they need educators more than ever to make up for time lost during the pandemic.
"Kids' needs are going to be more acute when they come back, and we are going to need more adults, not fewer. We are going to need more funding to cover PPE needs," she said. "Every building is going to need a school nurse, more councilors. We have to have reduced class sizes. We are going to need more educators."
In the meantime, communities wait for word on state funding for the year, and they hope it comes soon.
