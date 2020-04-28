SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Funding your family amid the pandemic may mean having to prioritize some bills over others, but which can wait and which need to be paid?
“Until things get back up to snuff, there are bills you just don't pay,” said financial advisor Richard Pelletier.
For families readjusting their budgets, Pelletier told Western Mass News in a Skype interview that there are bills you can put on the back burner.
“About six percent of all mortgage loans are already in forbearance,” Pelletier said.
Pelletier said many banks and creditors are offering forbearance for anywhere from 60 to 90 days, but don't just avoid the bill in the mail.
“You don't just not pay it. You pick up the phone, you call the bank, you say ‘Listen. this is the situation,’” Pelletier said.
Going delinquent on home and auto loans will affect your credit, so if you're not being offered help there, prioritize those bills first.
“I would sit down with your checkbook and I'd prioritize those bills by the amount,” Pelletier noted.
Then, work your way down to smaller bills.
“They're not going to turn off your electricity in this pandemic if you're a little bit late,” Pelletier added.
However, pay what you can.
“Let's say your electric bill is $200 per month, so you spend $100,” Pelletier noted.
You may have to make sacrifices on entertainment like cutting stations on your cable bill.
“Shave it by $50 a month,” Pelletier said.
Excise and property tax bills can be moved to the side for now.
“The bill comes in. You just don't pay it. They're not going to come over and reposes your house,” Pelletier said.
For home, auto, or life insurance policies, see if there are modified terms for your payment without lapsing on coverage.
“It costs an awful lot to get a new customer. It costs very little to keep a good customer,” Pelletier said.
Pelletier said by trimming $50 to $100 here and there, you can put that money towards more important bills or things your family needs during this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.