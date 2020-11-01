FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A devastating loss for the New England Patriots on Sunday, falling 21-24 against the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots are now 2-5 on the season, also their fourth-straight loss.
The game was a heartbreaking loss. Starting quarterback Cam Newton had the momentum going his way, the Patriots were fighting back throughout the whole game, and with 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Newton fumbles the ball, and that was it.
Just a devastating way for the Patriots to lose this one, their fourth straight loss on the season.
Newton and New England were battling it out all game with the Buffalo Bills. Having the perfect opportunity at the end, down just three points, with 32 left in the game, to either tie it or go for the win, but Newton fumbles the ball, giving it back to the Bills, and leaving Patriots nation speechless.
A somber Newton told Western Mass News it was "unacceptable" on his part.
"It affects me more than I'm still jeopardizing this team's success because of my lackluster performances of protecting the football," he noted. "So coach, trust me with my hands, and I wouldn't want it any other way. I have to do a better job of protecting it.
Despite the momentum and fight the Patriots showed throughout the game, running back Damien Harris agreed with Newton and told Western Mass News, it's not enough. He said the team has to find ways to win, plain and simple.
Even though Harris had a strong individual performance on Sunday, he said it doesn't matter if the result doesn't end in a win.
He said the team has a lot of work to do and will get right back to it, on Monday, on the practice field.
Coming up later on western mass news tonight at 10 p.m. on FOX6 & 11 p.m. on ABC40, hear from head coach Bill Belichick, his plan for the rest of the season with the team, and how the Patriots are looking to recover despite their back-to-back losses.
