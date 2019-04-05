SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The building housing a popular gentleman's club in Springfield is now up for sale.
91 Taylor Street, home to the Mardi Gras and 350 Grill, was listed for sale on Thursday.
Those with the real estate company told us they've already had inquiries from more than eight potential buyers interested in the 66,000 square foot building.
"[Is it common to see that much interest on, you know a large property like that just within 12 hours?] It's a little unusual," said Dan Moore, vice president of of brokerage services at NAI Plotkin
Moore said that the interest in 91 Taylor Street is high.
"Some of them are brokers who have other clients that are interested, some are individuals that are interested," Moore added.
Not only is the building for sale, but so is arguably it's flashiest business: the Mardi Gras gentlmen's club.
"The building itself, they're asking $2,999,000. Business, they're asking for $2 million, so the total is $4,999,000," Moore noted.
Western Mass News searched public files and found the Mardi Gras is owned BSC Reality, as are the other two prominent strip clubs in the city, the Fifth Alarm and Centerstage.
Those two clubs, while not mentioned by name, have their addresses printed on the Mardi Gras listing. There's a note, however, that their real estate and the club business will be offered separately.
"We haven't even marketed those yet. The owners wanted to retire," Moore explained.
The Mardi Gras has had it's fair share of controversy with a large-scale marijuana selling operation getting busted upstairs earlier this year.
Still, NAI Plotkin President and CEO Evan Plotkin said that the stigma of a gentleman's club and prior history clearly isn't putting a damper on it's sellability.
"The development of this site, the future of this site will play into a larger probably redevelopment plan of the city and hopefully, there will be some interest in the business to carry that on, but I think there's also opportunities for redevelopment for the property," Plotkin explained.
As it stands right now, 350 Grill, which is also inside the Taylor Street building, is not up for sale as a business. They would still be tenants when whomever buys the building takes possession of it.
