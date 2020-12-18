SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield family is breathing a sigh of relief after a scary situation.
Earlier this week, they said someone broke into their home and stole four young bulldog puppies.
On Wednesday night, Springfield Police found all four dogs.
The family said the puppies were not even four weeks old when they were stolen - far too young to be away from their mother.
Those who work in animal care, however, said puppy theft is becoming more common.
“My littlest, little girl, six years old…she goes ‘Mommy, the door’s open,’” said Liza Garcia
Returning home from a Christmas shopping trip on Sunday night, Garcia said her family noticed something was wrong with their Springfield home Sunday night.
“My son’s window was wide open,” Garcia added.
Garcia said video games, jewelry, and other items were stolen, but that all went out of her mind when one of her children made a horrible discovery.
“…Then the other one screams ‘All the puppies are gone,’” Garcia explained.
Four bulldog puppies - all three weeks old - had vanished, leaving the family anguished.
“I was crying, ‘Please, they need their mom,’” Garcia said.
Garcia noted that all four puppies were already set to go to new homes once they were old enough.
“It broke me that I was going to have to break friends of mine’s hearts and tell them that their dogs were missing,” Garcia said.
Garcia called Springfield Police, who got to work on the case.
In the meantime, she posted the dogs’ pictures on Facebook and got a huge response - more than 51,000 shares
“These dogs went viral…like it’s no joke, you’re going to get caught,” Garcia said.
On Wednesday night, a Christmas miracle.
“Three of the puppies were recovered in Springfield and another one in West Springfield,” said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
Springfield Police couldn’t say much because it is an ongoing investigation, but Western Mass News spoke with Pam Peebles, the executive director of the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center.
Peebles said pet owners with young animals need to be on alert.
“In a blink of an eye, they could be gone because there’s a desperate market for puppies and kittens in particular right now,” Peebles said.
Peebles explained because of Massachusetts’ animal welfare policies, the number of homeless pets has been going down, which is a good thing.
Also, due to COVID-19, with more families staying at home, Peebles noted, “So many people want an animal now, they have time and energy.”
Those are two good scenarios that she said are bringing out scams and pet theft.
Peebles said if you are in the market for a new four-legged family member, do your research and only adopt or purchase from a reputable seller.
“If it seems too easy to get a cute little puppy or kitten, there may not even be a puppy or kitten behind that advertisement,” Peebles added.
Peebles said it is especially important to look at the age of the animal.
“If someone is selling or rehoming younger than eight weeks, that should be a screaming red flag,” Peebles noted.
As for the Garcias, they said their other stolen items can be replaced.
“We’re happy to have the puppies back,” Garcia said.
Peebles noted one thing that’s important to look for when adopting or buying a new pet is testimonials from other people who have also gotten a pet from that same seller.
