News from overnight, Springfield police responded to a shot spotter activation just before midnight.
When officers arrived on scene, they found 12 bullet casings in front of 36 Belmont Ave.
Witnesses told officers they heard the shots but did not see anything.
Police say they don’t believe anyone was injured but continue to investigate.
If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Springfield Police.
