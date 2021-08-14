HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A shot was fired in Holyoke on Friday night, and a bullet struck a police cruiser, according to a Facebook post shared by the Holyoke Police Department.
According to the post, the cruiser was parked at the city gas pumps around 9:40 p.m. on Commercial Street across from the Fire Department Headquarters. While the cruiser was parked, a single bullet struck the front windshield at chest level, according to the post. The bullet missed the officer, and the officer called out the event and requested backup who secured the scene, the post said.
The Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau responded to the scene to begin an investigation later determining the shot originated from the High Street area, according to the post. Holyoke Officers searched the area for evidence, witnesses and suspects. Currently no arrests have been made, according to the post.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900.
Citizens may also use Text A Tip, an anonymous message system. Text “Solve” plus a message in addition to the city/town to 274637.
