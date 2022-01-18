HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A viewer contacted Western Mass News about a burst pipe at an apartment complex in Hadley that has forced tenants from their homes, many of them senior citizens. We went to Hadley to check out the conditions ourselves.
Fire officials told us that seniors living in Building 30 at the Windfield Apartments have been out of their homes since early Friday morning and that a frozen pipe is to blame.
Now, residents want answers.
“Water started raining in my apartment,” said Hilda Rivera, one of the displaced residents. “It started in the bathroom. It was coming out of the light fixture. It followed through into the kitchen. It rained through the kitchen, then into my living space.”
Rivera described what happened when the alarm woke her up around 1 in the morning on Friday. A frozen sprinkler head is to blame. She said that all the senior citizens in her building at her Windfield Apartment complex are split up into two different hotels, and that is not all.
“Half of us are here at the Marriott,” Rivera told us. “The other half is at the Comfort Inn up the street, and I found out today when I came down to pick up some things from my apartment that Building 34 in the back, which is part of the family group, they also had a flood today.”
Western Mass News obtained the letter the apartment complex sent to Building 30 residents on Friday. It read, in part:
“We are working hard to fix the damages due to the break in the sprinkler that took place early this morning.”
They also mentioned that they will reimburse a reasonable expense for three meals a day, but tenants must provide receipts. Also, the hotel will serve continental breakfast.
Another displaced senior citizen who did not wish to go on camera or use her name told us what it has been like living in the hotel along with her cat and dog.
“Life is very difficult right now,” she said. “It’s very hard. We don't know if we are permanently displaced or what’s going to happen, and I think, too, for elderly folks, it's a little more traumatic.”
People living here told us that they have not heard when they will be able to move back in. We reached out to Vinesta, the company that operates Windfield for more information, but have not yet heard back.
