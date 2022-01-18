OTIS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Students at schools in four western Massachusetts communities had the day off from school on Tuesday thanks to Mother Nature. Cold temperatures caused pipes to burst at several school buildings in our area.
“Higher elevations colder temperatures and the wind we had last night was just a recipe for disaster for us,” said Farmington River Regional Schools Superintendent Thomas Nadolny.
Extremely cold temperatures, coupled with high winds, wreaked havoc for some school districts in western Massachusetts. Schools in four different communities forced to close on Tuesday thanks to Mother Nature. Nadolny told Western Mass News that 116 Farmington River Elementary School students had the day off from school after a pipe burst around 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
“It was a frozen pipe that burst…No major damage, just a lot of water on the floor in the kitchen area and in the cafeteria, which is cleaned up quickly by our custodial staff,” Nadolny added.
Nadolny said this is not the first time school has been forced to close due to frozen pipes.
“It’s tough to say we have had issues in the past, but it has been in different areas, not in a consistent place that we can pinpoint, but this is a constant problem,” Nadolny noted.
He said school will be open for business-as-usual Wednesday, but with a modified lunch schedule. There was a similar situation at Greenfield Community College where a pipe burst inside a main campus building closing them down for the day to clean-up and repair. However, officials at Greenfield Community College told Western Mass News they will also be up and running again on Wednesday.
Maple Street School in Easthampton also closed Tuesday for a burst pipe. They treated the winter weather surprise as a snow day. Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle told Western Mass News that due to the nature of the building’s old age, they are working on a fix to get kids back into the classrooms.
Students at Southwick’s Powder Mill School were out of their classroom on Tuesday due to a leak in the roof.
Southwick school officials said late Tuesday afternoon that Powder Mill School will be open on Wednesday. We reached out to Easthampton Public Schools to see if they will reopen tomorrow, but are still waiting to hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.