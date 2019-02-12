AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- DPW crews and plow drivers are busy right now. keeping the roads clear and safe.
However, earlier today, other hard workers were battling the storm to keep students safe as they left school.
They are kind of the unsung heros or one's we forget about on days like today.
We're talking about school crossing guards and bus drivers, who brave the frigid temps and messy weather to keep kids safe.
At the corner of Begley and Maple Streets in Agawam, you'll find Rita Clark. For the past 24 years, she's been helping school children get to and from school safely.
"I just enjoy doing it, helping the kids and traffic, making sure it's alright. Sometimes, it's difficult," Clark said.
The 80-year-old never takes a day off.
"I was out here when I was sick last week, so rain, shine, terrible snow, bitter cold, I'm out here, yes. I am bundled up. I have a shirt plus a sweatshirt and sweatpants, a down coat," Clark added.
In addition to crossing guards, bus drivers are also out in the elements, tackling the roads and giving kids a safe ride home.
"The weather, you always got to be sure you're safe and know what's going on. They're taking your time doing it and making sure we're going to get them home in a safe manner. If there are delays, running late," said Charles Crowe, transportation manager with Lower Pioneer Valley Educational Collaborative,.
Even though kids are now home safe. the work for school tomorrow is still being done.
"Make sure if there's any defects, anything happens, we want the heaters going to keep the kids safe and warm. If there's any defects that get repaired, mechanics will be working on that at the end of the day and make sure tomorrow morning everything will be up and running and ready to go," Crowe noted.
Crowe says he thinks the lot crews will be back in the bus yard by two or three in the morning, so they can get everything plowed and cleared for tomorrow morning.
