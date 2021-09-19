WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A COVID-19 vaccination bus is parked at The Big E fairgrounds, offering the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Western Mass News spoke to someone visiting out of state, who took this opportunity to get a booster shot.
"I was shocked as many people are here and unvaccinated," said Nancy Noble of Kentucky.
The Big E brought visitors and employees from all across the country during opening weekend.
Noble, a horse show steward, traveled over 800 miles from Kentucky to western Mass.
On Sunday, she rolled up her sleeves at the fair and received the Pfizer COVID-19 booster, something she said she would have never expected to do at the fairgrounds.
"Of course not, of course not. But I saw the coach here all week," said Noble.
That coach bus is a mobile vaccination unit, run by Yankee Line and is located between the coliseum and Farm-A-Rama.
Big E employees, vendors and volunteers can receive the Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
"It’s very convenient," said Mike Buchana, bus operator for Yankee Line.
Buchana told Western Mass News that over the last three days they’ve seen about 20 people daily receive the shot.
"We’re seeing a lot of people spontaneously making a decision to get it," said Buchana.
This comes as vaccination rates in Hampden County remain low and COVID-19 positivity rates high.
Noble who contracted the virus says she doesn't want to contribute to the spread.
"The breakthrough cases they are having now is so scary, so once again here is a good opportunity to prevent even that hopefully," said Noble.
She said vaccines have proven to be effective for centuries and is encouraging hesitant people to stop by the mobile site.
"We need them, it’s going to hopefully stop the disease, it's a horrible disease, it's killing people all over the country," said Noble.
The vax bus will be back in West Springfield on Friday, Sept. 24 and Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
