SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The expected snow is just days away, and people all across western Mass are starting to prepare.
One local tire shop said they had a 20 percent increase in sales Monday alone from people preparing their cars for the predicted snow.
“Being in New England, we know this is coming every year,” City Tire Company Sales and Marketing Manager Scott Leone said.
It's the calm before the storm across western Mass.
“We just got done grabbing a few cases of water, making sure the phones and stuff are charged, portable chargers,” Springfield resident Jaquan Kirkpatrick said.
Ahead of the predicted snowstorm on Wednesday, Leone told Western Mass News business is booming.
“We exceeded our last year’s numbers by about 20 percent for the same day for today alone 20 percent in a single day is pretty substantial for our business,” Leone explained.
He said on Monday most customers were thinking alike.
“They’re going to either change or buy their winter tires,” Leone said. “So they’re gonna change out to winter tires that they already know or buy new ones if they don’t own any.”
That’s something Kirkpatrick said can be checked off his to-do list.
“Brand new tires, we just changed them over and made sure everything was all rotated properly, brakes fixed, car maintenance is as good as it could be,” Kirkpatrick explained.
While the last-minute planning is just starting for some, others have everything covered.
“Every year I buy stuff from the previous year, so when there’s a panic time like now I never have to worry about it because I’ve already got all my ice melt, the shovels are ready, ice chopper, snow blower ready to go,” Springfield resident Lisa Sotak said.
Leone said he recommends customers drive slow and reduce their braking distance. He said even the best tire in bad conditions needs time to work.
