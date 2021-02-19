(WGGB/WSHM) -- Local plow companies are staying busy this winter as Mother Nature continues to blanket western Massachusetts in snow and while this boost in business is needed after last winter's mild conditions, they're having difficulties being paid for their work.
“Business, this year, is booming. It’s great in comparison to the last three years where I think we’ve had more snow this year than we’ve had in like three years combined,” said Chris Grant of Grant Services and Snow Removal.
Grant Services and Snow Removal in Springfield is a local plow company that is in charge of clearing many commercial lots in western Massachusetts.
“There’s a lot of things that other people overlook. It’s the 5 inches between the road and the curb to get to mess that creates the slip and fall and also can create ice. We try to stay on top of that so there’s no slipping and falling,” Grant explained.
Even in a storm like Fridays - with small accumulations- it still requires heavy amounts of salt and sand.
“Liability is very important to put down as much salt on sidewalks and business ways as possible…This storm we use straight salt. It’s about 36 hours long…not a lot of accumulation, but a long-lasting storm, so we have to keep customers safe,” Grant noted.
With back-to-back snowstorms, it’s allowed them to hire more plow drivers than they typically do. Grant told Western Mass News that while they have struggled to keep up with the demand, the hardest part of this season has been collecting payments from other businesses.
“There’s a lot of people because of the pandemic, they can’t afford the prices that they could afford pre-pandemic…I’m actually just putting something in…under 14 days, if you pay, I’ll give you back two percent just to gain incentive, so I can get paid,” Grant added.
Despite the inconvenience, Grant said he is grateful to have work when so many others are without it due to the pandemic.
“…Been doing it for 25 years. My dad did it before me. I’ve been doing this my whole life,” Grant noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.