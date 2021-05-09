HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Not only is this Mother’s Day a day to celebrate moms for one local restaurant, but they also got to celebrate their busiest day of the year.
The owner of the Delaney House and Log Cabin Peter Rosskothen said business was booming Sunday for the holiday business he hasn’t seen in far too long.
“First day we’ve been sold out in a year and a half; it’s such a great day,” Rosskothen said.
Local restaurants were booming on Sunday as families set out to celebrate Mother’s Day. For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Delaney House and Log Cabin were seemingly back to normal crowds.
“We’re so happy, and we’re blessed. We’re so lucky,” Rosskothen said.
Rosskothen said this last year has been very difficult, but Sunday’s success makes the future seem brighter.
“I know we’re wearing the masks, and the tables are still six feet apart, we’re doing all those things, but it still feels like it’s getting behind us, and you see it in the energy in the room, in the restaurant, and it’s a good time,” Rosskothen explained.
According to data from RetailMeNot, one in four Americans plans to dine in a restaurant for Mother’s Day.
Shopping expert Sara Skirboll said families on Sunday still set out to support local restaurants whether they sat inside or not.
“You pick it up and leave it on her doorstep if you’re staying safe and practicing social distancing maybe you can sit outside if the weather’s nice and warm,” Skirboll said.
Rosskothen saw that support full swing as Sunday marked the busiest day of the year. He said he’s optimistic about the future by seeing customers more excited than ever.
“People are happy you can see it, and since it, if you stop somebody it’s like ok, it’s spring it’s gorgeous for celebrating her mothers, what else could be better,” Rosskothen said.
He’s glad to see these tough times start to come to an end.
“I think you have to get creative things happen we’ve gotten lots of support from our customers were here works to be here and will continue to be here,” Rosskothen said.
He said he’s excited to see a sense of normalcy in his businesses again and hopes the trend continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.