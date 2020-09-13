CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fans at Rumbleseat Bar & Grille in Chicopee were thrilled that football was back, and so are the staff.
The owner of the restaurant and bar, Bill Stetson, told Western Mass News the football season will be a major help with business during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"You see how many places are closing every single week, especially here in Massachusetts," he said. "I can tell you that football on Sundays is probably going to double or triple our business from previous weeks on sundaes. It’s a huge, huge boost for us."
He told us so far on Sunday, the turn out has been great. The tables were full in the outdoor patio and inside the restaurant as well.
Stetson also said while it was mostly filled with Patriots fans, he was excited to see customers coming in to support a variety of NFL teams.
He wants to remind people to wear masks and stay at your table, and that walking around the bar is prohibited.
