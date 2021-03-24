WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People across western Mass. are buzzing about the new drive-in movie theater set to open at the Big E Fairgrounds next month. West Springfield officials and business owners are looking forward to seeing traffic back on Memorial Ave.
Western Mass News spoke to a local restaurant owner who said she’s hopeful this event brings her business back to life.
"Who knows, maybe some creampuffs will make their way into the scene as well," said Gene Cassidy, the president and CEO of the Big E Fairgrounds.
From the Big E to the big screen, the Eastern States Exposition is set to host a drive-in movie theater beginning April 23 on the fairgrounds.
"We’re seeing our way through COVID-19, and it is like a light at the end of the tunnel," he added.
Cassidy told Western Mass News they've been hit hard by the pandemic, especially after canceling the 2020 Big E Fair.
"We’re barely making it through. The movies are something that will bring people back to thinking positively about being together again economically. The return is quite marginal," he said.
West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt told Western Mass News the drive-in is going to drive people into town.
"Having more people on the avenue is going to be more beneficial for the businesses that are already located out there," he said.
One business, right across from Gate 7, is Mamma Mia's Pizza owner, Maria Alfarone said she’s been struggling through the pandemic waiting for a light at the end of the tunnel.
"My husband and I were here open to close seven days a week for the past seven months," she explained.
With that light finally here, she added that she's looking forward to bringing her business back to life.
"Everyone came in this morning. All the customers were saying earlier, 'Oh, you’re going to have so much business.' So I can’t wait. Hopefully, it’s for the best," she added.
The mayor of West Springfield told us the drive-in wouldn't affect the proposed vaccination site the town is planning to host on the fairgrounds. That would be at Gate 1, while the drive-in is set to kick off at Gate 9.
