SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Christmas nightmare unfolded on the streets of downtown Nashville on Friday morning. Businesses who are struggling to keep their doors open during the pandemic dealt yet another devastating blow.
“I mean, there will be no rebuilding for the small businesses," said the co-owner of Ensemble Nashville, Sandy Lee.
Lee's son, who lives near the airport, was awoken by the blast over eight miles away. Her two businesses dealt with collateral damage. One business moved to the location earlier this year.
Her neighbor Peter Gibson, the owner of Pride and Glory Tattoos, told Western Mass News when the news broke, his initial reaction was perhaps a gas leak or a propane tank. He remained positive before making his way toward 2nd Avenue.
“When I heard [an] explosion on 2nd, I didn’t imagine my shop was ground zero for it," Gibson explained.
It has robbed business owners of their livelihood and Nashville of its history, character, and culture. The pre-Civil War era buildings will likely be demolished due to the explosion.
“Just, there are no words to describe the pain that, you know," he said. "You get through all of this year with everything that’s gone on. You start to see the light, and then it’s taken away in two seconds.”
Now, these owners are rebuilding from even deeper trenches, and they need help.
"The first step is to make sure all the guys that work at the shop are mentally okay, and for a couple of weeks, make sure their pockets are okay," he added.
Their stores were personal. Their professional relationship stemmed from the recent riots.
"We had no idea because Pete never told us. A Nashville detective told us, cause we thought, 'Yay, we saved our stores, didn’t get our windows broken.' I feel bad for everybody down the street that did. Pete and his crew came out and stood in front of our stores, and protected them," Lee explained.
Lee told Western Mass News the footage from her storefront turned over to the FBI for investigation.
"We’re going to make it better than ever," Gibson said.
If anyone is interested in restoring some of the holiday cheer that robbed these businesses on Christmas Day, click here and here for their GoFundMe pages.
