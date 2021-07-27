FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Local Sports Authority. We are just hours away from the New England Patriots opening training camp. The entire team will take the field in Foxborough Wednesday.
All rookies making their way here to Foxborough on Tuesday reporting for training camp, working on some conditioning as well and the Patriots look toward a big week ahead of them.
"Starting training camp and starting the 2021 season. We're excited to get going. Obviously, we have a long, long way to go we'll take it one step at a time. It's good to get the players in that have been in here, the rookies," Head Coach Bill Belichick said.
It's officially back to work for the New England Patriots, as rookies made their way to Gillette Stadium on Tuesday.
"The start of training camp is a little bit delayed based on the schedule. It's a continuation of the spring, and it changes and ramps up with the preseason games that will be a different type of training camp," Belichick explained.
Belichick said he believes the majority of his players are vaccinated and said they will be following protocols closely.
“The set up for camp operationally is more like it was in 2019, we’re still of course following all the league protocols and policy on health and so forth and there are certain requirements on vaccinated and unvaccinated and different tiers and access to the organization and fans, and whatever those are they are, well follow those,” Belichick said.
As thousands of fans make their way back to Foxborough on Wednesday, Olympia Sports is in full stock of merch.
"It's been great people are so excited to be back for training camp; we did set up a whole tent sale for training camp and we're going to be selling a lot of gear during the weekend," Olympia Sports Regional Sales Manager Travis Vaillancourt said.
Many eyes will be on rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Olympia Sports officials said bringing in those jerseys is the next get.
"We're getting a lot of new hot products. We should be getting our Mac Jones jerseys soon, right before the season. So, we have some Henry and Smith jerseys already in so, it should be exciting. Fans are excited," Vaillancourt said.
But are the Cam Newton jerseys still a hot item?
"Oh yeah, we still sell a lot, and we have a lot of cool novelties with Cam Newton; he's still very popular. It's a very good debate who's going to be the quarterback this year, but we'll have both Mac Jones and Cam Newton so either way we win," Vaillancourt said.
That battle all starts Wednesday morning at 9:15 a.m., where players will make their way here to the stadium for day one of training camp.
