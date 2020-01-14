WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is getting answers after a generator was stolen during a weekend concert in Westfield.
This greatly impacts a local entertainment company that is just starting up.
Western Mass News spoke exclusively with the business co-owner of Gaslight Entertainment, Jay Paglucia about his plea to the public.
Starting a new business is never easy...
"Gaslight entertainment is a brand new venture to bring entertainment to downtown Westfield," Pagluica said.
Pagluica co-founded Gaslight Entertainment a few months ago, hoping to provide the community with great concerts year-round.
"Arts and entertainment have exploded in the past few years, but come November we roll up the sidewalks and nothing ever happens," Paglucia explained.
And so far...they are off to a great start!
"We've had a couple of very good weekends and very good entertainment," Paglucia said.
That is until they faced a setback Sunday night when their 2001 red Honda generator was stolen from outside their concert at the Westfield Woman's Club.
"We have banners out here and lighting, but don’t have access to power easily. So we have a small generator to the power that!" Paglucia said.
Paglucia told Western Mass News that his hope was that in securing his generator to this bush it would deter the honest thief, but as you can unfortunately see, it didn't work.
"Well, they killed the bush and walked away with the generator. Ahh...it's frustrating. You really hope people wouldn’t do that! It kind of kills your sense of character here in town!" Paglucia explained.
And now he is pleading with anyone who might have seen something to speak out.
"If you have any information or have heard of rumors of anyone acquiring a nice Honda generator you might want to call the Westfield Police Department. Although we're not a nonprofit, we're certainly not making a profit yet. We're trying to build this brand and every dollar is precious trying to make this work," Paglucia noted.
