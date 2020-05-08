SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As states slowly begin to reopen across the country - many workers who are funding their families may be concerned about getting sick when they go back to work.
Meanwhile, employers are also worried - about potential liability they could face if an employee does get sick with COVID-19 when they come back.
A financial advisor Western Mass News spoke with today said it's difficult for an employee to prove that they got sick with COVID-19 while on the job, but if they can it could cost businesses thousands to even millions of dollars.
As the economy slowly reopens, workers are concerned their employers will not provide enough protection to the stop spread of the coronavirus
"If you have a job and you don't come in, that's a voluntary decision and you won't be eligible for unemployment," said financial advisor Richard Pelletier.
Pelletier told us, workers, then face a difficult decision - return to work and potentially get sick or quit and lose any unemployment benefits and income.
"If you go to work and you see no spacing of employees there's no sanitization [and] there's no testing of the employees - it's pretty loosey-goosey," Pelletier explained.
Specific standards for employers are not clear -- and as people plan to return to work there are questions about who could be held liable if an employee gets sick.
"My advice to the employer - at the benefit of employees is take this seriously, make sure the building is properly cleaned, sanitized, you're following the social distancing guidelines - do what the government recommends that will be your best defense," Pelletier said.
Just last month - Walmart was sued by the family of a worker who died from COVID-19 - accusing the store of ignoring workers' symptoms and failing to notify other employees.
"Those allegations are trying to get around the problem - being preempted by the workman's comp statue, every state has different workman's comp situations and it's there to help you if you're injured at work and it preempts your right to bring civil suits," Pelletier explained.
Pelletier also said workers who get sick would be able to receive workers' compensation benefits for occupational illnesses - which would include infectious diseases like COVID-19 - but then they would be unable to sue for negligence.
"I would tell any employer out there to be very careful about how you're protecting and can prove how you're protecting your employees and customers," Pelletier said.
Employees who have concerns should address them with their employer - and employers should follow the recommended guidelines.
"If the local board of health said to do a, b and c and later someone sues you - you say I did exactly what the government told me what I needed to do," Pelletier noted.
Right now - Governor Charlie Baker said he plans for the state to slowly start to re-open as of May 18.
