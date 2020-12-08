SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New restrictions are already worrying impacted business owners across western Mass, especially businesses already trying to stay afloat.
Several local business owners seem to be on the same page; they said this rollback is a huge hit. One business said they want to sue Governor Baker.
“It’s crushing. There are restaurants that are closing every week now,” Max’s Tavern General Managing Partner John Thomas said.
Anger, disappointment, and fear have set in with some business owners across western Mass after Baker reverted a step in the COVID-19 reopening plan.
“I’ve had to cut my staff down to minimal staffing because I can’t afford to keep them,” Thomas said.
In restaurants, customers will have a 90-minute dining limit, only six people can eat together, and everyone must wear masks at the table except when they're actually eating.
Thomas said he’s grateful his doors are still open, but the decision still stings.
“This is just another blow to the restaurant business and the employees to the restaurant business and the staff. They can’t take anymore; this is the holiday season,” Thomas said. “We should be celebrating, and we’re all of a sudden getting cutbacks.”
But other businesses aren't as lucky, as the new restrictions are forcing some to close their doors completely, yet again.
“Days before Christmas I’m going to have to lay off my staff of 30 people again,” Interskate 91 South Owner Robert Gould said. “I’m doing the best to console my staff, but at the same time I’m trying to figure out what is the government thinking.”
Gould said he’s concerned about the future of the skating rink after already being forced to close for eight months back when the pandemic began. He said this rollback is frustrating.
“People that sit in an office who haven’t been in a skating rink in over 40 years making decisions about my livelihood and the wellness of my staff,” Gould said.
With no reported COVID-19 cases linked to the skating rink and with temperature checks, mask-wearing, contact tracing, and social distancing in place Gould said he’s confused.
“We’re doing it the right way, yet my business has to be shut down,” Gould explained.
But he says he’s ready to fight back.
“We are speaking to lawyers,” Gould said. “We are considering legal action, we wanna file an injunction saying that the governor is overstepping his boundaries.”
These changes to indoor dining also sparked a mixed reaction across Springfield. Some viewers said they understood, while others aren't too happy.
“I haven’t been in a restaurant since before the start, and I won’t go into a restaurant yet,” Sandy Benjamin of Springfield said.
“I’ve been comfortable going to restaurants, the majority of people I know as well, I think the best thing we can do as a community and support our local small businesses and the ones that have been here forever. So that’s what I’m going to do,” Anthony Principe of Springfield said.
The National Restaurant Association sent a letter to Congress on Monday calling members to find more financial relief for eateries before the end of their current session.
The new changes go into effect on Sunday in Massachusetts.
