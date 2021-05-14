SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One day after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidance that fully vaccinated people can ditch their masks indoors, local businesses are gearing up for what could be one more weekend of enforcing face covering rules. That's because Massachusetts still has not formally adopted the CDC's guidance into COVID-19 protocols, that will be changing soon.

Gov. Charlie Baker tweeted out Friday that the state’s reopening plans will be updated, but not before another weekend of masking indoors. Local businesses, however, are looking to the future of the new normal.

For one more weekend, Nadim's Mediterranean Grille will have this sign posted outside, no shoes no shirt no mask no service.

Baker: reopening plans will be updated 'early next week' BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to provide an update the state's reopening guidance next week.

“It's a light at the end of the tunnel and the light is getting brighter and brighter,” said Nadim Kashouh, owner of Nadim's Mediterranean Grille.

Following the CDC’s guidance that fully vaccinated people can leave their masks behind while indoors, Baker announced on Twitter, in part, that Massachusetts “will be updating our reopening plans early next week.” Until then, the distancing and mask rules indoors will remain.

However, afterwards, Kashouh noted, “That sign will be gone, all the social six-foot apart distancing will be gone.”

[Reporter: Are you going to have to add, like an asterisk that says 'unless you're fully vaccinated?']

“Hopefully, people will be truthful about it,” Kashouh added.

Kashouh told Western Mass News that he won't ask people to prove their vaccination status. “The honor system, you know?” he said.

Neither will Kate Gourde, who owns Cooper's Gifts in Agawam.

“No, absolutely not,” Gourde said.

Gourde noted that after months of following CDC guidelines, she plans to make sure her store still feels safe as the world returns to normal.

“We don't want anyone to feel uncomfortable at any time,” Gourde added.

Alan Delaney from Cape Cod said, “I personally believe it's either get vaccinated or get COVID.”

Friday morning, Delaney was a guest, watching his daughter graduate from college, but he said he owns a restaurant on the Cape and has witnessed peoples' lack of patience with differences in federal guidance and local laws.

“It can be difficult,” Delaney explained.

He credits the vaccine with bringing the light at the end of the tunnel, miles closer for the restaurant business.

“I know that some people don't believe in the science part of it or just don't want to take a vaccine and I think they're the people that are the ones that will have to decide how they deal with the new normal,” Delaney said.