HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A building reduced to rubble is still lying in the middle of one Holyoke street.
The pile of rubble has been in the middle of High Street for at least a few weeks.
Business owners on that stretch of road told us their customers are afraid to park for fear of having a brick falling through the windshield.
"People get scared to park because the building is falling down," said Jesus Hernandez of Unicorn Inn.
It's been weeks since the brick building on High Street became a pile of rubble in the street.
A protective chain-link fence stands around the pile, cutting into the traffic and parking on the road.
Those who live and work on High Street are fed up.
"I hope that it gets cleaned or just start doing something," Hernandez said.
"First thing, it’s a lot of dust, a lot of dust. The second thing is the traffic...no make you to do business," said Eddie Rivera, owner of Jizay's Clothing, added while gesturing toward the impeded parking.
Western Mass News spoke with the Holyoke Building Department. No one was available for an interview, but they did tell us via email that their initial goal was to have the street open by January 3.
Now, they said an engineer needs to evaluate the structural integrity of the right-side wall before demolition can continue.
Department officials said the engineer will make that determination by Monday at the latest. They said the strength of that wall will dictate the remaining demolition and clean-up timeline.
"We lose a lot of money because we have the street closed," Hernandez added.
However, much like the brick building, Holyoke business owners said their earnings have toppled.
"We can say we lose about from 60 to 75 percent of the business income," Rivera
One business owner did share concerns about the amount of dust coming from the demolition site. The Holyoke Building Department said it has tested negative for asbestos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.