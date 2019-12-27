SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The holiday season is a busy time for malls and shopping complexes, but downtown Springfield has also seen an increase in business.
Businesses we checked in with today say it's been extremely busy in downtown Springfield for the holidays this year, and leading up to New Year's Eve, people here are preparing for the busiest night yet.
"It's been busier this year than last year," Rita Caputo-Capua, manager of Red Rose, tells us.
Downtown Springfield is swarming with people not only from western Mass, but visitors coming from all over.
"A lot of people visiting the museum, the Basketball Hall of Fame. We hear the stories from the out of town people. We know they're not from the area and it's been great. It's all positive. It's really nice," says Caputo-Capua.
Rita tells Western Mass News her restaurant has seen an increase in business this holiday season versus last year, customers coming in for the first time and others returning to their favorite spot.
"People that have moved away and come back and are like, 'Oh my God. I've got to go to Red Rose. I don't care how long it takes to be seated'," continued Caputo-Capua.
And down the street at Milano's, business is also booming for the holidays.
"Business has been excellent this year. With everything going on in the neighborhood, a lot more people down here, a lot more attraction to the South End now with MGM being here. It's been excellent. There's been a lot of new customers along with the traditional Christmas customers that we have," Nick Recchia, the co-owner of Milano's, stated.
Looking ahead to ringing in the New Year, expectations are high for a successful night.
"We're expecting a nice crowd. The restaurant will be open. The bar will be open. There's going to be a lot going on down here. I'm sure there's going to be music outside and stuff. We're expecting a great night," added Caputo-Capua.
Both Red Rose and Milano's say this holiday season has brought the most customers yet and with just days to go until New Year's Eve, if you plan to come to downtown Springfield, be prepared for the anticipated large crowds.
