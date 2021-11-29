LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tuesday will mark one week since fire devastated a popular shopping plaza in Longmeadow. The cause of that fire is still under investigation and in the meantime, we caught up with a couple of store owners as they look to move forward.
Investigators with the state fire marshal’s office were on the scene of what is left of the Longmeadow shopping plaza on Maple Street where fire raced through and destroyed six businesses last Tuesday morning.
Meanwhile, owners of two businesses, Armata’s Market and the Longmeadow Salon told Western Mass News they are looking for places to move in temporarily.
“We are committed, rooted, and grounded with the Longmeadow community. That is our secondary home,” said Jose Rijos, one of the owners of the Longmeadow Salon.
Rijos said it has been tough and described the salon he and his wife, Yadira, founded eight years ago as a labor of love and a dream come true.
“It is family…the salon. We don’t’ see it is as a business. We see it as a place of family, calm and calm and peace and all that stuff…Immediately when you through the shock obviously and you see all of your dreams go down, not the drain, but down to the ground,” Rijos added.
He told us he and his wife ultimately want to rebuild their salon where it once stood and so does Alexis Vallides, owner of Armata’s Market. Right now, she is also looking for a temporary home.
“We are looking at some pop-up locations somewhere in Longmeadow and Enfield,” Vallides explained.
She said it will take some time to rebuild.
“It will probably be a year before it can go back to the brick and mortar, same location, but that’s our home. That’s where we want to be,” Vallides added.
Vallides told Western Mass News that her staff remains optimistic and hopeful and they are grateful for the support from the community. Rijos agrees.
“The level of outpouring of community, the messages is what is going to keep us going,” Rijos said.
No new information has been released regarding the cause of the fire. It is a joint investigation between the state fire marshal's office and the Longmeadow Fire Department.
