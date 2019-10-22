EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been nearly a month since Governor Baker announced a temporary ban on the sale of all vaping products and devices.
Many businesses were forced to shut their doors while others made big changes to try and stay open.
Less a month ago the day the ban was announced Western Mass News stopped by Utopia Smoke and Vape here on Page Boulevard in Springfield.
But today empty and dark.
They are just one of many vape shops that were forced to close their doors.
October 25 will mark one month since vape products and devices were stripped from the store shelves in Massachusetts.
That includes Insa in Easthampton.
The CEO of Insa, Mark Zatyrka explained how the process has been for business since the ban was enacted.
"We have seen sales go down which was expected. However a lot of patients are then encouraged to try other products that might also help with whatever they're trying to get out of using a vape product or cannabis products," Zatyrka said.
Insa CEO Mark Zatyrka told Western Mass News, vaping products made up about 30% of their business.
"A lot of our patients appreciated the easy to use, discreet, fast-acting relief that they got from vape products so we just try to help guide them to a tincture or edible that can help provide similar relief to them," Zatyrka explained.
While the current ban still has another three months to go Insa said they're using this time to educate their patients and further develop their product line.
"We have some customers who weren't aware there were illnesses caused by certain types of vapes so it was a good opportunity to educate them. None of our customers to our knowledge have ever gotten sick from any of our products. It seems like it's a lot of the black market products that are making people ill. So we hope that people aren't turning to the black market to get their vape products now because unfortunately, that would lead to more people getting sick. We're trying to create other products, mouth sprays, that can provide the same type of relief and quick-acting like the vape products did," Zatyrka noted.
Happening this weekend, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will hold their 'National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day' on Saturday.
And for the first time, the DEA will now accept vaping devices and cartridges at any of their drop off locations.
For more information on the 'National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day' you can click here.
